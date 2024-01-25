Breakwater Capital Group Sells 2,473 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

