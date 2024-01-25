Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Broadcom worth $450,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

AVGO stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,250.08. 1,244,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $585.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,060.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $936.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.