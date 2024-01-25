Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Cut by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,259.91. 873,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,494. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,060.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

