Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $175.13

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE AN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.35. AutoNation has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

