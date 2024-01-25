Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $116.91

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

BILL Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BILL opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.74. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

