Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $116.91

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

BILL Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BILL opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.74. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.