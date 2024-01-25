Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $122.00

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.