Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $57.54

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.18.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KB Home by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

