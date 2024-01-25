Brokers Set Expectations for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.37.

Five Below Trading Down 1.0 %

Five Below stock opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.