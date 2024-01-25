BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

BRP Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

