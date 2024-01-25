BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.12.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.18%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
