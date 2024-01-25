Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $583.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BFST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

