Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.
Business First Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of BFST stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares
In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Business First Bancshares
Business First Bancshares Company Profile
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.
