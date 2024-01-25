Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

