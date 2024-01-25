CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share.

NYSE CACI traded down $8.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.28. 66,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,828. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.01.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

