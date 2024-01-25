Cactus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

