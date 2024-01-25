Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on March 28th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$166.69. 103,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,148. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$155.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a market cap of C$107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

