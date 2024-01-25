Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,938 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.