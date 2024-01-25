Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.33. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3287172 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.03%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

