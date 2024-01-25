Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

