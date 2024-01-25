Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 326 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 418,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 84,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,972,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,870. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

