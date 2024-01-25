Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. 3,462,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,645. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

