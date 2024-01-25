Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,599. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $865.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $207,090 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 1,247,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 181.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 735,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

