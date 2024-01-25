Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 146,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 764,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $207,090 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 206,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

