Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,130 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.9 %

LBRDK stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.