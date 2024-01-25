Capula Management Ltd Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $220.11 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.85 and a 1 year high of $227.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average is $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

