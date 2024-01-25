Capula Management Ltd Invests $431,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,809,000 after buying an additional 61,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after buying an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

