Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.20 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Cars.com $653.88 million 1.78 $17.21 million $1.76 9.99

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 17.76% 27.83% 11.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $23.54, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Given Cars.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Risk & Volatility

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

