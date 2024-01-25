Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,345 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.69. 495,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,264. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

