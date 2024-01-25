Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.