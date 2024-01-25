Catherine Norman Purchases 650,000 Shares of Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) Stock

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Norman acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,450.00 ($14,111.84).

Catherine Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boadicea Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 30th, Catherine Norman purchased 475,000 shares of Boadicea Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($13,125.00).

Boadicea Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Boadicea Resources Company Profile

Boadicea Resources Ltd primarily explores for mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for nickel, copper, gold, and lithium. Its flagship property is the Symons Hill project that covers an area of 73 square kilometer located within the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boadicea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boadicea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.