CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 28th. This is an increase from CD Private Equity Fund III’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

