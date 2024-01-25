Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Down 3.2%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.
About Ceconomy
Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.
