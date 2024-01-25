Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $143.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

