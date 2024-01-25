Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cemtrex Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ CETXP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.