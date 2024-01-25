Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

