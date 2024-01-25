Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $75.48

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.48, but opened at $72.95. Centene shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 509,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

