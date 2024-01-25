CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $30.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

