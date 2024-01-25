Certuity LLC Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 219,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 107.1% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $155.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

