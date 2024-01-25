Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

