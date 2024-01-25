Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

