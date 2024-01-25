Cimpress plc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

CMPR stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

