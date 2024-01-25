Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Truist Financial

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $597.08. 53,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,562. Cintas has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $607.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

