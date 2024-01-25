Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 69.5% in January

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cirata Price Performance
WANSF stock remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday. Cirata has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
About Cirata
