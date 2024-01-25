Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 69.5% in January

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WANSF stock remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday. Cirata has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

