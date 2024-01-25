Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,647,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,408 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 96,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 237,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 18,651,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,293,525. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

