City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million.

City Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of City stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.54. City has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. City’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in City by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City by 7.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

