Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,229 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.95% of UroGen Pharma worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 180,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 212,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,978. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

