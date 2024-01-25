Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 353,710 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353,710 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 2,205,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,360. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

