CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 2,204,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,372,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Up 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.