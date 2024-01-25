CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,022 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.