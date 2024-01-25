CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNX Resources by 64.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,389,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 933,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

