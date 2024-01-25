CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Up 5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.09. 1,228,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,706,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,618.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

