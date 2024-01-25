Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

